An infant is back in the hands of family services nearly a month after the child was reported missing by family services workers. Police say the child's mother left an area shelter with the infant after tests reportedly found meth in the baby's system, and the mother's parental rights were suspended.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the child had been found safe, along with her parents, 48-year-old Phillip Anthony Emily and 33-year-old Bobbie Ann Stotler, both of Potosi.

"Emily and Stotler were taken into custody at a rural Washington County residence," the sheriff's office said. "A one-year-old missing juvenile was also located in the home. The juvenile was taken into the custody of the Missouri Division of Family Services."

Stotler was charged on Thursday with one count of parental kidnapping, a Class E felony charge. She was taken to the Washington County Jail Friday on a felony arrest warrant with no bond set in the case.

Emily was charged, in a separate case, with one count of first-degree statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse following allegations of sexual contact with a pre-teen juvenile. The man is being held at the Washington County Jail without bond for the sodomy case filed this week, as well as a warrant for a parole violation and a Jefferson County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in Friday's arrests, including the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Potosi Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Mineral Area Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said he would also like to thank the Washington County Prosecutor's Office and the Washington County Associate Circuit Judge's Office for their assistance in the investigation.

For the past month, authorities had been looking for the couple and the young child.

According to a probable cause statement filed in the case against Stotler, on Jan. 6, the woman left a domestic violence shelter in Bonne Terre with her one-year-old daughter, Kristina.

On Jan. 9, the child was placed in the legal custody of the Division of Family Services (DFS) after the infant tested positive for methamphetamine, and Stotler provided a diluted urine sample, according to the report.

Before they were located, police said Stotler and the child were last seen at an address on Prices Road in Potosi. The criminal complaint filed Thursday indicates officials believed Stotler to be homeless. Police and DFS workers had reportedly attempted phone contact with the woman in the past month to no avail.

On Thursday, the report states Stotler contacted the Division of Family Services and informed them she was "upset that Kristina was on the missing person flyer."

The court filings note that Stotler is also implicated as a possible accessory in the separate sodomy case against Emily. Stotler's potential role in the alleged crime is still under investigation, and she had not been charged in the matter as of Friday afternoon.

The sodomy case against Emily was filed Thursday after a 12-year-old child reported alleged instances of sexual contact.

During a forensic interview, the juvenile reportedly told investigators the sexual contact happened when she was 11, during the summer months before school had started. The child recalled Emily asking her to help him cut wood and said they left in his truck and traveled approximately a quarter mile from the man's Potosi residence. She said it was there that Emily sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

The child reportedly told investigators that Emily had sodomized her on approximately 21 other occasions.