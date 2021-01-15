Sullivan woman was in Capitol riot, had House Speaker Pelosi's broken sign, charges say

A woman from Sullivan has been accused of participating in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and holding up, like a trophy, a broken sign belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tipsters, including friends and acquaintances, told the FBI they spotted Emily Hernandez in widely circulated pictures of rioters in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, charging documents say. Hernandez also sent pictures and videos of herself in the Capitol and holding the broken sign via Snapchat, the FBI said.

Hernandez has been charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and knowingly and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government.

Hernandez has not been arrested, according to court documents. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Prosecutors and federal officials say Trump supporters broke through police lines and into the building, with many intending to disrupt the vote to certify the 2020 election.

A police officer was killed, as well as a protester. More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the riot.

