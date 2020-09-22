IRS to non-filers: Register by Oct. 15

The registration deadline for non-filers to claim an Economic Impact Payment through the Non-Filers tool is Oct. 15, 2020. People can also wait until next year and claim it as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

The IRS emphasizes that anyone required to file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return should file the tax return and not use the Non-Filers tool.

Don’t wait: Non-Filers can still get a payment; must act by Oct. 15

Though most Americans − more than 160 million in all − have already received their Economic Impact Payments, the IRS reminds anyone with little or no income who is not required to file a tax return that they may be eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment. This is true regardless of whether they get a letter.

“Time is running out this year for the IRS to issue payments,” Rettig said. “People who normally don’t file a tax return shouldn’t wait to see if they receive one of these letters. They can review the guidelines and register now if they’re eligible.”

Available in both English and Spanish, the Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.