The City of Park Hills recently welcomed a new Parks and Recreation director after months of uncertainty over the future of leadership within the department.

The department's top position has been vacant since the departure of former Director Terrence Cole in October.

During a special city council session last month, Park Hills Mayor Stacey Easter introduced Matt Barton following his appointment as the new department director at the start of the year.

Barton's first day on the job was Jan. 3, and the new director described the time thus far as "eventful."

"I've learned a lot and taken in a lot," said Barton, "and we're moving forward."

Barton's first month heading Parks and Recreation in Park Hills has been spent relocating the department's primary offices from 408 S. Front St. to the building at the Sports Complex, known by many as the "Horseshoe Building." He said the purpose of the move was due to the state of disrepair at the Front Street facility.

"The building up [at the Sports Complex] is in a lot better shape than the one we are in," Barton told the city council during the special meeting. "We're running out of inside room; we're running into some problems with electricity; water issues…

"We've all discussed it kind of as a group, and it makes more sense for us to be up [at the Sports Complex]," he said. "About 85% of our mowing is done on the ballfields. It is going to be an important factor this year to maintain the ballfields."

Mayor Easter mentioned that once the Front Street facility is emptied, she had spoken with Barton about possibly housing one of the city's older fire trucks in the building. Easter added that keeping a fire truck in the old Elvins part of town could positively impact the city's ISO rating, a score given to reflect how prepared a municipality is to handle a fire. Lower ISO ratings can lead to lower rates for insuring homes within a fire department's coverage area, according to Insurance Services Office, Inc., the private company that issues the readiness ratings.

This week, Barton said the department's relocation to the Horseshoe Building was nearing completion.

"We got in there, did a lot of clean up, and got rid of some extra things that we had collected over the years," said Barton. "We've managed to make it a very comfortable building to work out of.

"We're not 100% in the building yet," he explained. "I'd say we're probably 95% there. We did this with as little money spent as possible, so we've had to be patient.

"We kind of went around to each department and reached out for some resources that people were willing to help us with," said Barton. "Everybody here has been great. We've got a good foundation built for a good parks and recreation department for the City of Park Hills."

Barton comes to the Parks and Recreation Department after serving as the Public Works Director for a lake development community. Before that, he worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation for about 15 years. Barton was raised in Bonne Terre, graduating from North County High School in 1995.

The new director said that as the department takes a different shape under his leadership, he plans to stay the course toward progress.

"The good thing is, I've come in, and I made a lot of changes," he said. "Not everybody has agreed on them, but I have made a lot of changes. I feel the changes that were made were necessary to move forward. And like I said, I didn't make a lot of friends doing it, but in order to get where I need to be, it had to be done. And we're moving right along. It's been nothing but positive since I started, and hopefully, we can keep it that way.

"Growing pains can make or break a place," Barton added. "We're growing, but it's not going to break us. We're gonna keep on going and stay in a positive direction."

Currently, there are five full-time employees and one part-timer within the Parks and Recreation Department. The department serves the citizens of Park Hills by organizing and aiding with events, overseeing community sports leagues, and maintaining the city's six parks and farmer's market grounds.

Columbia Park, located at East Main Street and Strauss Drive, is home to an 18-hole disc golf course, a large outdoor amphitheater, a walking trail, a stone chapel, gazebos, pavilions, and playgrounds. It is the largest park in the city and will soon see the construction of the Park Hills Aquatic Center planned for the location of the old Municipal Pool. Columbia Park also plays host to the annual "Christmas Lights in the Park" drive-through display which has become a popular holiday attraction in the area.

The Farmer's Market, at the corner of East Main and Crane Streets, provides a safe, convenient space for farmers, gardeners, beekeepers, and various other vendors to showcase their offerings in an outdoor retail setting. Vendors are free to set up at the Farmer's Market regularly each year from spring through late fall.

Lions Park, located at 401 Lewis St., is a family-friendly park with a basketball court, swings and playground equipment, picnic seating, and a large multi-purpose grass field. As its name suggests, the park was gifted to the community by the Lions Club.

Haney Park is situated along Juniper and Haney Streets and lies parallel to Flat River Creek. The popular park features a pedestrian bridge that spans the creek, connecting Coffman Street and the downtown business district nearby. The spot has playground equipment, a basketball court, tennis courts, four soccer fields, concessions building for use during the scheduled soccer league tournaments, restroom facilities, and a one-mile walking and biking trail, which is illuminated at night.

American Legion Park, on the corner of Vivian Court and Seventh Street, is a small community park, which the American Legion helped the city equip. Despite its smaller size relative to other parks in the city, American Legion Park features all the fixtures for a free and fun family outing, including playground equipment, benches, picnic tables, and a basketball court.

Elvins Park, just off of East Elvins Blvd, between Garrett and Welch Streets, is a welcoming venue for family picnics and other gatherings with its two pavilions and multiple picnic tables. The grounds include essential park staples like newer playground equipment, basketball goal, and restroom facilities. The park is free to use, but pavilions should be reserved for planned gatherings in advance by calling City Hall at 573-431-3577.

Veteran's Park, located on Business Route 32 at 100 West Elvins Blvd., is a quiet roadside park near Park Hills' west entrance. The park is true to its name as visitors can find a monument dedicated to "Veterans of all Wars." The recreational site lies near the grave of Confederate Army Major Sam Hildebrand, the infamous Civil War Bushwacker.

For more information about the city's parks or the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department, call the department office at 573-431-0478 or visit the department's page on the city's website, parkhillsmo.net/parks-rec.