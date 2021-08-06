Ask The Doctor

DEAR DOCTOR: Would you please discuss labyrinthitis? I am an 81-year-old female and have been troubled with this for several months. I have improved, but I still have balance problems and a full feeling in my head. What causes labyrinthitis? Is there a treatment that can help?

Although all three parts of the ear -- the outer, middle and inner -- play a role in hearing, only the inner ear is responsible for balance. It's located in a small compartment within the temporal bones, which help to form the sides and base of the skull. It consists of the cochlea, which is the hearing portion of the inner ear, and a complex of fluid-filled tubes and other structures, which deal with balance. Taken together, these tubes and structures are known as the vestibular system, or the labyrinth. They specialize in sensing various types of movement of the head, such as tilting up or down, tilting left or right, turning sideways and acceleration. Tiny hairs located throughout the vestibular system decode movement and turn it into nerve impulses. These are sent to the brain via the eighth cranial nerve, also known as the auditory nerve. The brain translates the information and instructs the body how to proceed.