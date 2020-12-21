Ask The Doctors

Stevia, a sweetener made from the leaf extract of a plant native to parts of South America, gets a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) nod from the FDA. That means it doesn't need formal approval for use. However, the stevia leaf itself, as well as crude stevia extracts, are not cleared for use at this time.

Artificial sweeteners have undergone years of testing in order to get approval from the FDA, which means they are considered safe for human consumption. Sucralose, for instance, was studied for 20 years before getting FDA approval. However, as we mentioned before and as your letter illustrates, not everyone feels comfortable with these products.

Some subsequent studies linked various artificial sweeteners to health problems in the rats and mice used in experiments. But when this research underwent scrutiny by groups such as the National Cancer Institute, it was determined that inconsistencies in the data prevented clear conclusions from being drawn.