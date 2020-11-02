Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: We're in central Oregon, and even though the wildfires aren't right next to our town, we've had bad air quality all summer. My husband and I and our kids are feeling irritation in our lungs and sinuses, like when you're catching a cold. Can this happen even when you're not close enough to see the smoke?

DEAR READER: The numerous wildfires in the western United States this season have created dangerous conditions far from the reach of the flames. You don't have to be able to see or smell the smoke for it to present a health hazard. The danger from wildfire smoke comes from the billions of particulates that it contains. As the smoke rises, these minute particles become suspended in the air, where they can drift for many miles. This year, scientists were startled to discover that pollution from the West's multiple wildfires reached the jet stream, which carried it across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe.