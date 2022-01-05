 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask The Doctors

  • 0

DEAR DOCTORS: Can you please talk about the omicron variant? I keep hearing different information about whether or not it's worse than the delta variant and how sick it's going to make you. Why has there been so much panic about this new variant?

DEAR READER: We're hearing from many readers regarding the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. We're happy to address what is known thus far, and fully expect to be writing updates as research and data reveal more.

Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa in late November. Its appearance coincided with a marked surge of new infections in the region, which put researchers on high alert. Testing showed that this new variant was spreading faster than previous forms of the coronavirus. When analysis of the virus revealed a significantly higher number of mutations than have previously been observed, omicron was classified as a "variant of concern." One month after it was identified, the variant was confirmed to have spread to 38 countries on six continents. The surprisingly rapid spread of a new variant, along with the dozens of mutations that it exhibits, have likely helped drive public concern.

People are also reading…

As we've discussed here before, the job of a virus is to replicate. In the course of making multiple copies of itself, genetic mistakes occur. Most of the time, these errors have no effect on the virus and are not repeated. But sometimes, the genetic changes that occur during replication help the virus to become more successful. The end result is that particular version of the virus will get replicated more often, which gives rise to what is known as a variant. That's the mechanism that resulted in the delta variant, and it is now in play with the omicron variant.

What remains to be seen is what omicron's changes to the viral structure of SARS-CoV-2 mean to those who become infected with the virus. It appears that the omicron variant spreads faster than the delta variant, but it's too soon to know for sure. Also unclear at this time is whether or not omicron is more severe than other variants. Thus far, COVID vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death. However, as with the delta variant and original coronavirus, breakthrough infections are expected. Unfortunately, it will take more real-world data to learn more about how the omicron variant behaves.

What remains certain is that you can lower your risk of infection through the vigilant use of high-quality masks. While the virus particles themselves are microscopic, they can't move on their own. They hitch a ride on the droplets of a cough, sneeze or exhalation, and those can be physically stopped by the fabric of a good mask. N95 masks, which offer the highest protection, are once again widely available. If you haven't yet been vaccinated, we urge you to do so. And if you're six months or more beyond the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or two months beyond the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it's important to get a booster.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby

DEAR READERS: I'm wishing you a happy, healthy 2022. Whew, folks! I can't believe we made it so quickly through 2021! I will join you tonight …

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working on a project for several years. It paused for two years because of COVID-19, but it started up again last …

Dear Abby

DEAR READERS: This year, no resolutions, only some guidelines. The Holy Vedas say, "Man has subjected himself to thousands of self-inflicted b…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I have a younger sister I love dearly. I respect and admire her. "Elise" is intelligent and talented. She is a minister's wife and …

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend told me not to accept a job offer at her current company because she is miserable there. She told me that she is ove…

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I turn 25 next year. I feel that I lost years 23 and 24 to the pandemic. As I transition into my mid-20s, I realize that I hav…

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going on vacation with some friends from my college later this month. We decided on this a long time ago, but COVID-19 del…

Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: I've had gas and cramping ever since I started college. I really didn't think anything of it until it got worse over the summer.…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for eight years. When I met him he was married, but his wife lived in another state. Although he said…

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News