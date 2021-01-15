Ask The Doctors

Unlike previous vaccines, which used a weakened or inactivated virus to trigger an immune response, the new vaccines harness the molecular building blocks of the novel coronavirus. Specifically, they use a single strand of genetic code known as messenger RNA, or mRNA. The genetic code teaches human cells to build a harmless fragment of the spike protein, just enough for the immune system to recognize the coronavirus. This triggers a robust response that deactivates the spike protein. Because that spike protein is how the coronavirus penetrates a cell, disabling it prevents infection. And, because there are multiple ways to deploy mRNA, multiple vaccines are now in different stages of development. That's also why, when you get the first of the two-dose vaccine regimen, you have to follow up with the same vaccine. You can't mix and match.