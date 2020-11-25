Ask The Doctors

The good news is that the HPV vaccine, which was introduced in 2006, is extremely effective at offering protection from the virus. Widespread vaccination could prevent more than 90% of cancers that are now caused by HPV. Younger patients between the ages of 9 and 14 will be protected by two doses of the vaccine, with the second dose given six to 12 months after the first. Three doses are recommended for individuals between the ages of 15 and 24, with the second dose given two months after the first and the third within six months of the first. It can be a little confusing, but your health care provider will advise you on the optimal schedule for each child according to their age.