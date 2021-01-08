Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: It seems like a coronavirus test you can do at home would be really helpful. Then people who don't have symptoms could know that they should quarantine, and maybe that would help stop the spread. Is there anything like that on the horizon?

DEAR READER: Not only are home coronavirus tests already a reality, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just issued an emergency use authorization for the first rapid coronavirus self-test that will be available without a prescription. This test, called the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, got the nod from the FDA on Dec. 15, 2020. It joins the Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a prescription-only home test, which the FDA approved last November. It is expected to become available in 2021, and will reportedly sell for about $30. Both tests utilize a nasal swab.

The over-the-counter home test has been authorized for self-use by people who are 16 years and older. Those individuals may then administer the test to people under the age of 16, including to children as young as 2 years old. The reason for the age limitations is to assure that the person is able to accurately perform the multiple steps needed to complete the test.