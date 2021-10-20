Ask The Doctors

Onward to another important topic. We've had several letters in which readers cited misinformation as they argued that masks don't offer protection from the coronavirus. The gist is that the virus itself is so small that the woven material of a mask can't block it. There's a grain of truth there -- virions are, indeed, microscopic. However, virus particles, which are inert, can't travel on their own. They are carried on the droplets of moisture that we release whenever we speak, sneeze, cough and even exhale. When it comes to those droplets, masks are quite effective at stopping them.

Research has also shown that when you wear a mask, not only does it safeguard others, but the barrier also protects you from the droplets emitted by those around you. That's why the quality and fit of the mask you choose are so important. You want a tight weave, with a snug fit over the bridge of the nose, along the sides of the face and under the chin. The best are N-95 and KN-95 masks, which have once again become available to the general public. They come in children's sizes, as well. Although when it comes to kids, as we've said before, the best mask is the one that your little one is willing to wear.