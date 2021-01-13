Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: Our dad is 67 years old and just got a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment. His doctor told us that getting regular exercise can help. I've never heard this before. Is there a scientific basis, or is the idea just for dad to stay healthy?

DEAR READER: Mild cognitive impairment, also referred to as MCI, is a worsening of the skills we use to learn, reason and remember. It affects up to one-fifth of adults over the age of 65. Although, as the name of the condition suggests, the changes to cognition are slight, they are, nonetheless, noticeable. People with mild cognitive impairment are also at increased risk of developing various types of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

An area of study that continues to generate great interest is the beneficial effects exercise may have on cognition and dementia. Research that analyzes years of health and behavior data collected from specific groups of people has found that individuals who exercise regularly can measurably reduce their risk of developing dementia when they age. There is also evidence that these protective effects can carry over to people who continue to exercise in their later years.