Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: This year for the kids' summer vacation, we're renting a cabin up in the mountains. My question is, what kind of a first-aid kit should I put together? We will be there a week. We have three very busy boys, who are 8, 11 and 13, and a 4-year-old girl.

DEAR READER: It's a great idea to pack a first-aid kit whenever you travel. And with four active children running around in an unfamiliar home and in the great outdoors for a week, it's important to be prepared for a range of emergencies.

Pre-packaged kits are available for sale, or you can easily put together a kit tailored to the needs of your family. Use a waterproof container large enough to store everything you'll need, and make a checklist to keep things organized. It's also helpful to get local medical information from the landlord, including the location and contact information for the nearest pharmacy and urgent care center.