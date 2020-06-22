Ask The Doctors

Interestingly, hip bursitis can arise as the result of inactivity. The hip abductor muscles, which we use to move the leg away from the body and to rotate it within the hip joint, can become weak through lack of use. This results in increased pressure on the bursae. Prolonged sitting and standing can also lead to stress and inflammation.

Symptoms of hip bursitis include tenderness and swelling and the ache that you describe on the outside of the hip. This typically increases when rising from a sitting position, walking up stairs or when lying on one's side. Any problems you may have with your lower limbs, such as knee or foot pain, can cause you to move in such a way that irritates the hip bursae.

Treatment focuses on the dual goals of reducing inflammation and strengthening the supporting hip muscles. Your doctor may prescribe the use of anti-inflammatory medications, and will likely show you some home-based exercises to increase strength and improve muscle tone in the abductors. Some people find that ice can help to minimize swelling and reduce pain. In some cases, the bursae can become infected, which necessitates the use of oral antibiotics. When more conservative treatment approaches don't bring relief, injections of a corticosteroid may be recommended.