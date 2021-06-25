Ask The Doctors

In all cases, a stroke is a medical emergency. Always call 911. Immediate medical assistance is crucial, and driving someone to the hospital can cost you valuable time. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatment the moment they arrive. This is important because patients who receive medical attention within three hours of the first symptoms have less disability after three months than those for whom care was delayed.

When the ability to communicate is affected due to a stroke, it's known as aphasia. This occurs because one or more of the regions of the brain that control language and speech have been either injured or damaged. Someone who has had a stroke may not be able to translate their thoughts into coherent speech, and they may not understand what is being said when other people are speaking. Aphasia can also affect the ability to decipher the written word, and to write, as well. The good news is that many people with aphasia show improvement in the months, and even years, after a stroke.