Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: I've read your column for years but have yet to see anything about my problem. I tend to sweat a lot, not under my arms, but in my crotch area. It's embarrassing and even causes me to get a lot of UTIs. I've tried panty liners and medicated powders, wear only cotton underwear, but nothing works. I'm so frustrated. What can I do?

DEAR READER: Excessive sweating that isn't a response to either heat or exertion is known as hyperhidrosis. When sweat glands are overactive in one specific location, it's referred to as focal hyperhidrosis. The condition is believed to arise from overstimulation of the sweat glands by the autonomic nervous system, although why this occurs is unclear.

Excessive sweating in the armpits and around the head and face are the most common types of hyperhidrosis. The folds of skin beneath the breasts are another area of focal hyperhidrosis. Although less common, sweating in the area of the groin is a problem for many women. Researchers recently conducted a survey of close to 2,000 adults who are registered users of the International Hyperhidrosis Society website, found at sweathelp.org. In that survey, 43% of respondents reported experiencing excessive sweating in the groin area.