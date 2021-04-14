Ask The Doctors

-- Some of you weren't sure whether the vaccines contained ingredients to which you have known allergies. "I am severely allergic to povidone, which is frequently seen listed as an inactive ingredient in both over-the-counter and prescription medications," a reader wrote. "Is this a cause of concern with the COVID-19 vaccines?" Polyvinylpyrrolidone, also known as povidone, or PVP, is a water-soluble synthetic polymer that helps keep drugs in suspension. We have reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine ingredients and do not see povidone listed.

-- A reader whose son recovered from Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) as a child asked whether the coronavirus vaccine is safe for him an adult. Persons with a history of GBS may receive the COVID-19 vaccine unless they have been previously instructed to avoid vaccination. As this is the case with your son, who has been advised to avoid the flu vaccine, be sure to check with your health care provider for specific recommendations before moving forward with coronavirus vaccination.