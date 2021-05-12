Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I read about a family whose little girl got paralyzed by a tick. How does that happen? There are a lot of ticks where we live, and even though we're careful, somebody gets bitten every summer. Is getting paralyzed something new we have to worry about?

DEAR READER: There's no denying that ticks are a problem throughout the world. These tiny arachnids, which feed on human and animal blood, are even present in Antarctica, where penguins and nesting seabirds become their hosts.

Although most of the estimated 900 species of ticks worldwide don't pose a health threat to humans, the handful that do can spread some nasty diseases via their bites. Perhaps the best known of the dozen or so tick-borne illnesses that are most common in the U.S. is Lyme disease, which is transmitted by the blacklegged tick. Many tick-borne diseases are caused by bacteria and can often be treated successfully with antibiotics. But because ticks are so small -- even the minuscule nymphs can cause illness -- and because symptoms often overlap with a range of diagnoses, the challenge often becomes identifying the disease and its source.