Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I'm 27 years old and have itchy skin that my doctor says is psoriasis. It's not all the time -- it comes and goes. Sometimes it's bad, and other times it's not that noticeable. I've heard that what you eat matters. Can my diet help prevent or control the condition?

DEAR READER: Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition associated with a malfunction of the immune system. It is marked by the overproduction of skin cells, which results in raised areas of dry, reddened and flaking skin. These areas of inflammation, which are sometimes topped by silvery scales, most often appear on the elbows, knees and scalp. However, they can occur anywhere on the body. Additional symptoms can include burning, soreness and itching; nails that grow thicker than normal or develop pits or ridges; and stiffness or swelling in the joints. Susceptibility to psoriasis, which occurs in both women and men, is inherited. The condition is much more common in adults than in children.

The reasons that the immune system goes a bit haywire aren't yet fully understood. However, flares are associated with triggers such as physical or emotional stress, cold weather, the use of tobacco products and skin injuries. And you are correct that some studies have found that diet may also play a role.