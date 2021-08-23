Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTGOR: I have painful bouts of dry eye, and my doctors have kept me bouncing between multiple medications for years with no explanation of why. I think you could help a lot of people by discussing dry eye and the things we can do on our own that will help.

DEAR READER: You've described a textbook example of what is known as "reactive care." That's when treatment focuses on a specific symptom, injury or disease but doesn't address how to alleviate a problem before it begins to manifest. This is particularly unfortunate with dry eye, as it's a condition in which preventive measures -- and the whole-person approach known as "proactive care" -- can be helpful.

Dry eye occurs when someone lacks enough tears to lubricate and nourish the exposed surfaces of the eye. It can be that not enough tears are being produced, or that the existing tears are evaporating too quickly. The latter can arise from environmental factors, or may be due to the chemical composition of the tears themselves. Whatever the cause, the result is discomfort, which feels like a foreign body scratching the surface of the eye. Additional symptoms can include stinging, burning, blurred vision, red eyes and unusual sensitivity to light.