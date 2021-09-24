Ask The Doctors

Atrial tachycardia can cause a sensation of fluttering in the chest, fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain and fainting. Prolonged atrial tachycardia can weaken the heart muscle and, in severe cases, may lead to heart failure.

A procedure known as ablation can be an effective fix for atrial tachycardia. It involves the use of extreme heat -- via radio waves -- or extreme cold to zap the rogue cells. This creates scar tissue, which blocks the signals telling the heart to behave erratically.

You've mentioned a childhood ASD -- or atrial septal defect -- repair. That's a procedure in which a patch is used to close a hole in the wall between the left and right atria. This type of repair can be needed when the small opening between the two upper chambers of the heart, which is present in all newborns, fails to close soon after birth.

You're correct that, due to the altered cardiac anatomy after an ASD repair, ablation is often not an option. In that case, the goal is to manage both heart rate and heart rhythm. This typically involves the use of blood pressure medications such as beta blockers or calcium channel blockers, which dilate the blood vessels and also slow the heart rate, and rhythm control medications such as amiodarone. Patients are also often asked to use an anticoagulant to reduce the overall risk of stroke.