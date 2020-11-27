Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: I've been working from home for six months, so no more bike commutes and no office staircases. My two young kids are home, too, which means I can't do a lunchtime bike ride, or even go during a break. How bad is it that I'm sitting way more than ever?

DEAR READER: We wish we had better news, but, yes, prolonged sitting is bad for your health. The long stretches of sitting required by so many modern jobs are putting people at risk of a number of adverse health effects. This includes weight gain, obesity, increases in abdominal fat, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. Taken together, these factors are associated with an increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, as well as early death. Add in the mental health side effects of prolonged inactivity, such as depression and anxiety, and it's easy to see how the term "sitting disease" came about.