Ask The Doctors

When the researchers looked at mortality rates in the years after the participants enrolled in the studies, they found the expected link between the people who exercised the least and an increased risk of premature death. The surprise came when quantifying just how much exercise it took to reverse the trend toward an earlier death. The answer was the 11 minutes of daily exercise that grabbed your attention in the news story you saw. It's important to note that those 11 minutes of exercise did not, as you said in your question, completely erase the ill effects of prolonged sitting. However, the findings of the study do suggest that even a small amount of exercise appears to confer health benefits.

An important conclusion in the study, which headline writers didn't get quite so excited about, is that the magic number when it comes to exercise appears to be 35. That is, the greatest benefit comes when someone engages in moderate exercise for at least 35 minutes per day. That's actually in line with the current guidelines put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services. Specifically, at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity, spread out over the course of a week. Interestingly, several studies have suggested that those 35 minutes of exercise don't have to happen all at once. Rather, they can be split up into several sessions throughout the day and still yield a similar benefit. That's encouraging news for people who think they don't have time to exercise. Let's all celebrate by getting up out of our chairs right now and taking a brisk 10-minute walk.