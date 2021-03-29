Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia a few months ago, which I had never heard of before. I have learned that successful treatment can vary from patient to patient. Can you address this disease in your column?

DEAR READER: Trigeminal neuralgia is a rare and extremely painful condition that occurs when the proper functioning of the trigeminal nerve becomes disrupted. This is the fifth cranial nerve, which is actually a pair of nerves that originate in the brain and run to the left and right sides of the face. Each side of the nerve is made up of three distinct branches. They provide sensation to the upper, middle and lower portions of the face, and also to the oral cavity.

When someone has trigeminal neuralgia, or TN, they experience sudden and severe bolts of intense pain that last anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes. They occur between the jaw and the forehead, usually on just one side of the face, and often arrive in clusters. People describe TN's piercing pain as akin to an electric shock. The sensations can be triggered by the slightest touch or vibration, so actions like putting on makeup, shaving, brushing one's teeth or even being exposed to a breath of wind can lead to excruciating pain. The intensity of the pain, as well as its unpredictability, can become debilitating. It isn't known why, but trigeminal neuralgia rarely occurs during sleep.