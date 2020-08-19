Ask The Doctors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS, and welcome to part two of our monthly letters column. We received so many letters last month that we needed a bit of additional real estate to get to the most popular topics.

-- Regarding the novel coronavirus, we have had several questions about asymptomatic carriers. These are people who, although infected with the virus, have no symptoms of COVID-19, the illness that it causes. "Can you be infected with the virus and not be sick?" a reader asked. "If you don't have symptoms, can you still get other people sick?" The answer to both questions is yes. Some people can become infected with the novel coronavirus and not experience any symptoms. However, because the virus is replicating within their bodies, they are able to unknowingly transmit it. That's why, as we've discussed here before, it's so important for us all to wear a facial covering while in public. The virus is broadcast via the tiny droplets of moisture we emit whenever we cough, sneeze, laugh and speak. By wearing a mask, a portion of those droplets are blocked, which protects the people around us.