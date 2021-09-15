Ask The Doctors

As research continues to reveal how the trillions of bacteria, yeasts, fungi and viruses that make up the gut microbiome are tied to our health and well-being, scientists have begun looking at other therapeutic uses for fecal transplants. A new study in mice suggests that a fecal transplant from a mother can help protect a newborn who is at risk of developing Type 1 diabetes due to treatment with antibiotics. Researchers in Australia are enlisting individuals living with Parkinson's disease to take part in a medical trial to see whether a fecal transplant can alleviate constipation, a common and challenging symptom of the disease. In the United States, clinical trials are underway to study how fecal transplants can help ease certain symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease, colitis and multiple sclerosis.

Most recently, a study about the potential use of fecal transplants to ease some of the adverse effects of aging has gotten a lot of press. In that study, researchers found that when they transferred stool from young and healthy mice to older mice, the recipients had improved cognition -- including better memory -- and exhibited some physical rejuvenation as well. In a previous study that reversed the order of the fecal transplant -- from older mice to younger ones -- the researchers noted that recipients' cognitive function declined.