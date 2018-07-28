DEAR DOCTOR: I've been an avid runner since high school, but I'm turning 65 this summer and my wife and my kids have been after me to switch to walking. I think I remember hearing about some study that said running actually makes you younger. If so, can you help with a recap? I need some good arguments for our next family gathering.
DEAR READER: Congratulations on your birthday, and for sticking to an exercise regimen over the decades. You haven't mentioned any injuries or other physical difficulties as a result of your running, so we'll assume you're simply dealing with the typical issues that come with aging.
We did a bit of research and found the study you're referring to. It was conducted by teams of researchers from the University of Colorado in Boulder and Humboldt State in Arcata, California, and was published in 2014 in the journal PLOS One. The takeaway of the study was that running may slow or even reverse certain aspects of the aging process in ways that walking for exercise does not.
Decades of research show that as people age, their "walking economy" declines. That is, despite expending increasingly more energy, the rate at which older adults walk grows progressively slower and less efficient. Since walking performance is tied to a variety of important health indicators in older adults, this slowdown has become a focus of research. In this particular study, scientists evaluated the walking performance of 30 women and men whose ages ranged from mid-60s to early 70s. Half regularly walked for at least 30 minutes at a time, three times per week. The other half also exercised three times a week for 30 minutes at a stretch, but at a brisker pace -- at least a jog.
After being evaluated on specialized equipment to measure energy output and oxygen usage, it turned out that the runners were the most efficient at walking. Even more surprising, their energy usage was comparable to that of a sedentary 20-year-old. The walking group, meanwhile, did not perform any better than people their own age who did not exercise. Bottom line, according to the researchers, is that the physiological effects of running slowed certain aspects of the aging process.
Lest any of you non-running readers decide to ditch exercise altogether (please don't!), it's important to note that walking still offers multiple important health benefits. These include improved cardiovascular health, improved mood, better weight control and a lower incidence of diabetes. What walking doesn't appear to do, according to this study anyway, is head off the age-associated dip in kinesthetic efficiency. Although the reason why isn't entirely clear, researchers suspect that running has a positive effect on muscle physiology and energy production, which take place at a cellular level.
One final note about running, which may make your wife and kids happy. Another study from the University of Iowa found that running at a slow pace for as little as five to 10 minutes at a time measurably reduced all-cause and cardiovascular mortality risk.
We hope this helps with your next dinner table conversation.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.