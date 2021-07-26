Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I think I remember reading that when you start exercising more, it changes your gut microbiome. How does that work? I thought it's what you eat and drink that matter the most.

DEAR READER: The way in which physical exercise affects the body has been a subject of interest for thousands of years. Texts dating back to 600 B.C. show that a physician in India prescribed exercise to his ailing patients. Today, we have abundant evidence that exercise affects virtually every facet of bodily function. That starts with the obvious -- the muscles -- and moves on to include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and other organs, and metabolism, endurance, immune response, circulation, hormone levels, gene regulation and blood sugar control.

Now, with the workings of the gut microbiome a new frontier in medical discovery, researchers are asking if exercise plays a role there, as well. The answer appears to be yes. A number of studies conducted in recent years have found that exercise has a beneficial effect on the number, type and diversity of the trillions of microbes that call our guts home. That's important because these colonies of bacteria, viruses, yeasts and fungi have been shown to be vital to our health, well-being and longevity.