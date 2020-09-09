Ask the Doctors

To minimize risk, start with an inventory of potential hazards. Be honest about whether or not your balance is at all compromised. Signs of this include difficulty in rising from a chair or the need to steady yourself against a piece of furniture or a wall when walking from one place to another. If balance is an issue, it's important to ask your health care provider about using a cane or a walker for added stability. If it's determined this will be helpful, then be sure to use these aids consistently. When physical weakness is part of the problem, your health care provider can suggest strengthening exercises that are tailored to your specific needs and abilities. Keep up with vision appointments, and always wear your glasses. And be aware of the potential side effects of any medications. Sleep aids, pain meds with "P.M." in the name and some prescription medications can cause dizziness.