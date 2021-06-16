Ask The Doctors

-- In response to a column about psoriasis, a reader asked about natural remedies. "I have severe psoriasis but am terrified to take a biologic," she wrote. "Is there a safe anti-inflammatory herbal product that could help?" Biologic drugs use biotechnology to act on a wide range of cellular processes. They can be quite effective, but some people aren't comfortable using them. Since psoriasis is a skin disorder rooted in inflammation, anti-inflammatory supplements may be useful in some cases. Turmeric, a flowering plant used as a cooking spice, contains a powerful anti-inflammatory called curcumin. It, along with ginger and omega-3 fatty acids, have the best data as natural approaches to psoriasis management. Aloe extract cream and barberry, also known as Oregon grape, both have anti-inflammatory properties and may be helpful. Before you add supplements to your treatment regimen, check with your health care provider. They can help you decide which ones to try, and how to use them.