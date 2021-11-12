Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: Can you please talk about the change of life for women? I have two grown daughters, and one of them went through it at a very young age. Why would that be? This part of a woman's life doesn't get a lot of attention, but it seems like it's important.

DEAR READER: When you refer to "the change of life," you're talking about menopause. Quite specifically, it's the point at which a woman has gone a full year without having a menstrual cycle. These days, however, the word is used in a more general sense. It encompasses the many physical, mental and emotional changes that lead up to, and accompany, this major transition. This period of time, which is more accurately known as perimenopause, begins years before the actual moment of menopause. For many women, it occurs between ages 45 and 55, a time during which the ovaries slow their production of hormones, most notably estrogen.

The duration of perimenopause varies greatly, depending on the individual. It can last from just a few years to well over a decade. Symptoms of perimenopause can include changes to the menstrual cycle, the advent of hot flashes, difficulty sleeping, changes to mood, weight gain, vaginal dryness, lowered libido and changes to urinary continence. For many women, these symptoms lead to an altered quality of life, and they can make this transition a challenging time.