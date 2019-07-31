DEAR DOCTOR: My wife and I appreciate your articles about ticks, and we wonder if you could talk about Rocky Mountain spotted fever? A friend of ours here in Arkansas got really sick from it, and since our family is big on outdoor activities, we want to know what to look for.
DEAR READER: We're glad the information about tick-borne infections and illnesses has been useful. We get quite a few questions on the topic, which reflects the growing awareness of ticks and the health dangers associated with them.
Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or RMSF, is a potentially deadly disease acquired when an individual is bitten by a tick infected with the bacterium Rickettsia rickettsii. Depending on the region, the disease is spread by the Rocky Mountain wood tick, the American dog tick or the brown dog tick. Although it has been found across wide areas of the United States, Rocky Mountain spotted fever is most often reported in Oklahoma, North Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and in your home state of Arkansas. It can also be found in parts of the American Southwest and in Mexico.
As with many tick-borne diseases, initial signs of RMSF can be general enough that they are easily attributed to other causes, including a cold or the flu. Symptoms commonly include fever, headache, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and lethargy. The rash that usually accompanies RMSF often develops between two and four days after the initial infection, which adds to the challenge of a swift and accurate diagnosis. The rash can take a variety of forms, from bold red splotches to tiny pinpoint dots.
Although a laboratory test is needed to confirm RMSF, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge health care providers to commence immediate treatment when clinical signs and symptoms, as well as a thorough health and travel history, point to the disease. Immediate treatment is crucial in cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and waiting for confirmation from a lab test can put the patient at risk.
The recommended treatment for RMSF is the antibiotic doxycycline. Early treatment can prevent serious illness and death. When left untreated, the bacterium that causes Rocky Mountain spotted fever can cause extensive damage to blood vessels throughout the body, which leads to tissue and organ damage. Death can occur in as little as eight days after the onset of symptoms. At this time, there is no vaccine for RMSF, which makes prevention the only way to avoid infection.
Summer is high season for ticks. These tiny arachnids can be as small as a poppy seed early on in their life cycle, and since a tick bite is usually painless, ongoing vigilance is key. At the risk of repeating ourselves, this includes avoiding densely wooded and brushy areas, covering exposed skin with light-colored clothes, wearing closed-toed shoes, tucking pants into socks, using appropriate pesticides and doing visual body scans, including of pets. And check into local resources. Many communities throughout the U.S. have vector control agencies, which are devoted to the identification and control of dangerous local pests, including ticks.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.