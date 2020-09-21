Ask The Doctors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DOCTOR: Why are people making a big deal out of the fact that you can lose your sense of smell and taste when you get sick with COVID-19? The same thing happens to me when I've got a plain old cold.

DEAR READER: Many of us who have slogged through the unpleasant symptoms of a cold or the flu know that losing your sense of smell, and often a large portion of your sense of taste, is a common part of the experience. The same has proven to be true with COVID-19. However, it turns out that this loss of the sense of smell, known as anosmia, occurs for two very different reasons.

Let's start with a cold and the flu. Our immune systems fight these infections on multiple fronts, including the one-two punch of mucus production and inflammation. This combination does an excellent job of blocking our sinuses. Since the sense of taste is closely linked to the sense of smell, both take a steep dive during the plugged-up phase of an illness. With specialized nerve endings in the nasal passages unable to send a full range of information to the brain, the subtleties of taste are gone. What we're left with are the broad strokes of bold flavors. That's why, when we're fighting a cold or the flu, the sweetness of hot tea with honey or the saltiness of chicken soup tastes particularly good.