Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: Why do I sneeze after a meal? It doesn't matter what kind of food it is, and it doesn't have to be after a particularly big meal. Beverages don't seem to be an issue. What's going on?

DEAR READER: You've described a condition known as gustatory rhinitis. When something irritates the mucous membranes of the nose and causes them to become inflamed or swollen, it's known as rhinitis. It can result in nasal congestion that ranges from mild to severe, a runny nose, postnasal drip and sneezing. Rhinitis is divided into two categories: allergic and non-allergic. Gustatory rhinitis falls into the latter category. Although the symptoms are similar to those of an allergy such as hay fever, the condition doesn't involve the same type of immune response.