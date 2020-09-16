Ask the Doctors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DOCTOR: I was having a panic attack and thought I might faint. My dad had me breathe into a paper bag, and it helped me calm down. I've only ever seen that on TV. Why did it work? Was it because I ended up doing deep breathing?

DEAR READER: It's interesting how, when a TV character hyperventilates, someone just happens to have a brown paper lunch bag for them to breathe into. And while the rhythmic nature of that breathing may contribute to calming down the person, the actual theory behind the maneuver is rooted in biochemistry. To understand why, let's start with the anxiety attack. Often referred to a panic attack, it's the sudden onset of symptoms associated with fear, despite the absence of genuine peril. Among the many unpleasant and unsettling symptoms of a panic attack is the rapid and uncontrolled breathing known as hyperventilating. When this happens, it quickly causes the concentrations of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood to get out of balance.