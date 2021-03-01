Ask The Doctors

Until the advent of antiretroviral therapies in the early 1990s, the average life expectancy of someone with AIDS was one year. Thanks to antiretrovirals, HIV/AIDS became a manageable chronic condition. At first, to prevent the virus from replicating and to limit drug resistance, treatment consisted of multiple medications taken throughout the day. This eventually changed to fewer pills, but for certain patients, including some older adults, this was still a challenge.

The newly approved drug, known as Cabenuva, is a complete regimen that gets injected once a month. It allows patients, like your uncle, to improve their compliance. They go from having to remember to take their medication 365 times per year to receiving the treatment monthly. Cabenuva combines an existing drug with a new drug, packaged together and given as two separate shots. An every-other-month regimen, which is already available in Europe, is being tested in the U.S. The FDA also approved the new drug in tablet form, to be taken for a month prior to starting the injectable therapy. The goal is to prep the body for a smooth transition to the injectable drug.