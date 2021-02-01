Ask The Doctors

Another reason grief can be so difficult to endure is that, in addition to being a state of body and of mind, it also is a process. The famous "five stages of grief" theory, which includes denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, suggests an orderly and linear progression. However, reality is far more complex. People can find themselves experiencing multiple stages of grief at one time and revisit them repeatedly.

Grief is classified into two distinct types, acute and persistent. Most people experience the former, which lasts about a year and gradually resolves. In persistent grief, the feelings and symptoms last far longer. Although there's no quick way out of the physical and emotional pain of mourning a loss, research suggests specific steps can help make it bearable. First, do your best to maintain a healthy diet and get adequate sleep. Physical exercise, including mind-body practices such as yoga, tai chi and qi gong, is important. It can be hard to get motivated, so consider joining an exercise group or taking regular classes.

Be sure to reach out to your social circle. Grief is an isolating experience, and even one social interaction per day can lift your spirits. And consider a support group. The participants will understand what you're going through. A support group can both show you a way forward and give you a chance to lend someone else a hand when you are able.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

