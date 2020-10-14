Ask The Doctors

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS and welcome back to our monthly letters column. You've kept our inbox lively this month, so we'll dive right into your questions and comments.

-- A reader in Oregon, where ongoing wildfires have created dangerous air quality, wondered about masks. "Will our masks that we wear for COVID help us with the wildfire smoke here?" they asked. The answer depends on the type of mask you're using. The cloth masks we're using to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus don't offer much protection from wildfire smoke. Although cloth masks can block the respiratory droplets that the virus travels on, they're not an efficient barrier against the infinitely smaller particulates in wildfire smoke. That requires the close weave of N95 masks, which remain in short supply. Without an appropriate mask, it's best to stay indoors with windows and doors closed, and run an air purifier if you have one.