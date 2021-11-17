Ask The Doctors

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. You've kept our mailboxes overflowing, so we'll dive right in.

-- We heard from a reader in Southern California in response to a column about full ankle replacement, which is a complex surgery with a long and rigorous recovery:

"By my late 70s, my often-injured right ankle had crippled me to the point of limited and painful walking, but thankfully the total ankle replacement you wrote about had become a viable procedure," he wrote. "It took about eight months of therapy to fully recover, but I now have mobility and almost no pain."

We agree with his reminder to fully vet any surgeon you plan to work with. And we will echo our recent column that it's crucial for older adults to make sure they are strong and healthy enough to undergo -- and to recover from -- a surgical procedure.

-- We've written about the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. In response to our suggestion that food-based sources are preferable to supplements, a reader had a question: "How much sardines or other fish do we need to consume to get our omega-3s?" he asked. "I would also like to ask about tilapia and flounder. Do they contain the omega-3s we need to consume?"