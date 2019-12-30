DEAR DOCTOR: I keep reading about stents, and how it turns out they're no better for blocked arteries than heart meds. How does something like that get decided?
DEAR READER: You're referring to the findings from a large international study that evaluated various medical interventions for patients with blocked coronary arteries.
Before we get into the study, we should first talk about coronary artery disease. This is a condition in which the vessels that supply the heart muscle with oxygen-rich blood become blocked. A substance called plaque -- which is made up of cholesterol, calcium, fat and other cells -- collects along the inner lining of the arteries and causes them to narrow. This limits the blood flow in the arteries, and, in some cases, can cut it off entirely. When the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the heart slows or stops, the results can range from chest pain, irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath, to heart attack, to an increased risk of stroke. Bits of the hardened plaque can also break free and cause blood clots, which can also limit or stop blood flow.
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it accounts for more than 370,000 deaths each year. It's a serious problem, and researchers have spent decades looking for solutions. These include bypass surgery and the use of stent intervention, which were evaluated in the study.
You have free articles remaining.
In bypass surgery, a surgeon uses a blood vessel taken from another part of the patient's body to route the flow of blood around the blocked artery. A less invasive option is the stent, which is a tiny mesh tube implanted into the artery via a long, flexible tube known as a catheter. The surgeon inserts the catheter into an artery in the arm or groin and then, with the help of a special X-ray machine, guides it through the blood vessels until it reaches the desired area. Once in place, the rigid stent physically opens and supports the artery walls, which allows normal blood flow.
The study you referenced, led by Stanford University and New York University, assessed the medical outcomes of more than 5,100 patients living with moderate to severe coronary artery disease. Researchers divided the study participants into two groups. One group underwent bypass surgery or received a stent. Participants in the other group were prescribed heart medication and instructed to make lifestyle changes, including regular exercise, a healthy diet and quitting smoking. Researchers then followed both groups for between 18 months and seven years, and tracked any cardiac events.
At the end of the study, researchers found that the surgical procedures proved more successful than medication alone at alleviating exercise-related chest pain. However, in the long run, they saw no difference between the two groups when it came to major coronary events, such as hospitalizations, heart attacks and death. In these instances, medication and lifestyle were as effective as surgical interventions. Whether these new findings help settle what has long been a fierce and sometimes contentious debate about treating coronary artery disease remains to be seen.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.