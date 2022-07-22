 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask The Doctors

  • 0

DEAR DOCTORS: We don't hear about COVID-19 that much these days. The words I keep hearing are endemic, epidemic and outbreak. Can you explain what the differences are? Is COVID-19 over?

DEAR READER: You've asked several questions that, based on the mail we're getting, are on the minds of a lot of people. The last two-plus years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a steep toll on each of us. It's hardly surprising that everyone is eager to move on. In a recent survey, the majority of people -- more than 70% -- said it's clear that the coronavirus is here to stay. They believe it's endemic, and that it's time to accept it as a part of daily life.

And that brings us to the easier part of your question, which is defining the terms you have asked about. They fall into the branch of science known as epidemiology. That's the study of how, and how often, disease occurs and spreads in groups of people.

People are also reading…

Let's begin with the word "outbreak." That refers to a sudden and ongoing increase in the number of cases of a disruptive disease, beyond what is normally expected. An outbreak can occur within a specific group of people, or it can be observed in a limited geographic area. If an outbreak begins an uninterrupted spread beyond its initial population and geographic area, it is then referred to as an "epidemic." Should the disease involved in an epidemic cross multiple international borders and spread worldwide, it is then classified as a "pandemic." To put it simply, a pandemic is a global epidemic.

And that brings us to the concept of an "endemic" disease. This is a disease that has become established in a certain area, or among a certain group of people, and whose rates of circulation have become somewhat predictable. The flu and the common cold, each of which begin to circulate with increased frequency during the winter months, are endemic in the United States. In some parts of the world, malaria is considered to be endemic.

When it comes to COVID-19, the lifting of pandemic restrictions in much of the U.S., as well as a widespread abandoning of precautions such as wearing masks and limiting gatherings, has led people to treat the disease as endemic. Health officials say that as of yet, it is not. But, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently said, the U.S. appears to be entering a "transitional phase" of the pandemic. He was referring to the fact that the rates of both hospitalizations and deaths are dropping. This is due, in large part, to the buildup of immunity through vaccinations, boosters and infection.

However, that immunity is to severe illness and not to getting infected in the first place. In fact, infections continue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently estimated that roughly 60% of the population in the U.S. has now been infected with the coronavirus. And that leads us to your final question. Although we are gradually learning to manage and live with COVID-19, the reality is the virus is here to stay.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I have two sons I'm very proud of. My husband and I have raised them to be respectful and to make responsible decisions. However, I…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: Our dear mother recently passed away after an extended illness. We all knew it was inevitable, but it didn't make our loss any easi…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I have a huge crush on my husband's friend, "Shane." I think about him daily and fantasize about him every night. He used to come i…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My 15-year-old daughter, "Nadia," has been friends with another girl, "Kelly," since they were 8. Over the years, I have had my con…

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a Black woman in my early 20s. One of my best friends is a white woman from the suburbs. We've been close since middle sch…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I retired to Malaga, Spain, after my marriage of 38 years ended in divorce. I have gone to dinner with a few men since moving here.…

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the mother to a 25-year-old daughter who has no real plan for her life. I want to start off by admitting that it is compl…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: How do I get away from someone I don't care about? Anything I want to do, he doesn't want to do. He refused to go on vacation becau…

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News