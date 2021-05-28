Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: Can you please explain about heat exhaustion and heat stroke? We helped out some hikers a few weeks ago who got into trouble in the mountains here on a hot day. We're seeing a lot of inexperienced people on the trails this spring and think this is a useful topic.

DEAR READER: As the weather warms up and pandemic regulations continue to ease, a lot of people are escaping the confines of home and heading into the great outdoors. Unfortunately, it's easy to underestimate the toll that sun, heat and activity can take on the body. Even on what feels like a mild day, missteps having to do with clothing, terrain, hydration and your level of exertion can turn the sunny weather that drew you outside into a serious health threat.

Heat-related illnesses fall into three categories -- heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The mildest of these are heat cramps, although when you're experiencing them, "mild" won't be the first word that comes to mind. They are painful, involuntary muscle contractions that can occur in the calf, thigh, arms or abdomen. Heat cramps are associated with heavy sweating. They can occur during intense physical activity, or in someone exercising beyond their level of conditioning. Someone with heat cramps should move to a shady spot and drink water or a sports drink. Don't resume activity until the cramps have subsided.