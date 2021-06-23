Ask The Doctors

-- Another question that continues to crop up is from people who want to get the coronavirus vaccine, but are also in the process of getting vaccinated against shingles. Previously, the advice had been to build in a buffer period of at least 14 days before and after the coronavirus vaccine and any other vaccinations. This was out of an abundance of caution. Now enough data has been collected and there is a much better understanding of both the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. The updated guidance is that no waiting period is needed. The COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines may be safely administered without regard to timing. To be clear, the 14-day buffer period is not needed.

-- And finally, the topic of booster shots. A booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine, which, as the name suggests, boosts existing immunity. Several vaccines, including those for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis -- also known as Tdap -- rely on regular boosters to maintain immunity.

Because the vaccines against the coronavirus are so new, the length of the protection that they confer is not yet clear. That means booster shots may be needed. It's possible that the earliest wave of people who received a coronavirus vaccine will be advised to get booster shots this fall.