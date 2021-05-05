Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: It seems like every time I turn on the TV, there's a commercial that talks about mesothelioma. What is it, and how do people get it?

DEAR READER: Mesothelioma is a rare, aggressive and often fatal form of cancer that arises in the mesothelial cells. These are specialized cells that form a thin membrane known as the mesothelium. It covers the majority of internal organs and lines several internal cavities, including in the chest and abdomen. Its main job is to provide a slippery protective surface so when tissues come into contact, they slide and glide rather than adhere. Depending on their specific location, mesothelial cells also secrete fluids, help with fluid transport, and play a role in immune function, inflammation control and tissue repair.

The main cause of mesothelioma is exposure to asbestos, which is a generic term for certain fibrous minerals that can be spun into strong fireproof thread. Awareness of the health hazards of asbestos dates back to 1924, but it took a series of increasingly restrictive laws in the 1970s for it to finally fall out of widespread use. At that time, it became clear that even light or intermittent exposure to asbestos, whether in buildings, products or manufacturing, was risky.