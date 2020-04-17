Ask The Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DOCTOR: I'm a healthy and active 42-year-old, but I've been noticing a change in my periods lately. They're not as regular as before, and they're a lot shorter. Could this be perimenopause? What's going on, and what else is going to happen?

DEAR READER: Perimenopause is the transitional time that leads up to a woman's final menstrual cycle. For some women, perimenopause can last for as little as a few months or a year. More often, it lasts for several years. In some instances, the changes associated with perimenopause can take place over the course of a decade. Although the symptoms can differ from woman to woman, they arise from the same cause. That is, certain hormonal changes within the body that precede the end of a woman's reproductive years.

Perimenopause is the period of time during which a woman's ovaries gradually begin to produce less estrogen, which is one of the hormones involved in the complex process that signals the uterus and the breasts to prepare for possible pregnancy. Although this shift in estrogen production is most common when a woman is in her mid-40s, it can happen earlier, when she is in her 30s. Perimenopause ends when a woman has gone a full year without a menstrual cycle, which is the start of menopause.