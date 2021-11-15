Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: Is there some reason I crave junk food when I'm really tired? I'm working double shifts, and if I don't sleep enough, all I want is donuts and pizza. My husband says it's because they're my favorite foods and they're easy, but it feels different than just that. What can I do?

DEAR READER: You're not imagining things when it seems that the allure of sweet and fatty foods gets stronger when you're tired or run down. Research has found a link between sleep and our endocrine system, and the connection plays out with two hormones in particular: ghrelin and leptin. Each has an important role in the regulation of hunger.

Ghrelin, which stimulates appetite, is produced and released mainly from the tissues of an empty stomach. It has many roles, including facilitating fat storage, regulating blood sugar and helping with memory retention. Most important in this context, though, is that it makes you feel hungry. In fact, despite ghrelin's many other duties in the human body, it has come to be known as the "hunger hormone."

Leptin, by contrast, suppresses appetite. It is stored in adipose tissue, which is commonly known as body fat. Once released, it circulates in the blood and reaches the brain. One of leptin's jobs is to signal the brain to create the feeling of being full after eating.