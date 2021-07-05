Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: Could you please address erythromelalgia? I'm told I have this condition, and from everything I've read, the prognosis isn't very uplifting. I've had mild symptoms for as long as five years, but now, at age 71, it's become much worse. Any information is greatly appreciated.

DEAR READER: Erythromelalgia is a condition marked by periodic episodes of stinging or burning pain that occurs in the extremities, along with a rise in skin temperature and visible flushing in the affected area. It's a rare syndrome that affects fewer than 2 out of every 100,000 people. The condition is more common in women than in men, and although it can appear at any time of life, it's seen most often in middle age.

Erythromelalgia typically affects the feet. However, it can sometimes progress to involve the legs, arms or hands, and, very rarely, the ears or the face. The pain it causes is often intermittent and ranges from mild to severe. When mild, it's a distinct tingling sensation. Episodes of intense pain and heat can be severe enough that they interfere with standing, walking and sleep. Additional symptoms may include swelling of the affected body part and a purplish cast to the skin between flare-ups. The condition usually affects both sides of the body.