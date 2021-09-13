Ask The Doctors

"Some cereals say they contain thiamine, plus many other vitamins," they wrote. "Are these the same vitamins that I would be taking in a multivitamin? Are these considered a supplement, or am I getting them naturally if they're added to a food product?"

First, the vitamins and minerals that are added to certain foods (vitamin D to milk, calcium to orange juice, B vitamins to cereals) and those that are found in tablet form are chemically the same. It's just the delivery medium that is different. That means when you're getting your recommended amount of thiamine from cereal, you're getting it as a supplement. You can get thiamine from food sources such as whole grains, legumes and some meats and fish. But because it's an important nutrient, fortified foods contain it as a backup plan.

-- We continue to get mail regarding a column about a potential blood donor turned away due to anemia.

"I'm surprised you didn't mention the role of antacids in anemia," a reader from Minnesota said. "Antacids are the primary reason I fail my hematocrit screening to donate blood."