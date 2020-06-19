Ask The Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DOCTOR: After my last physical, my doctor said my lab tests show I've got prediabetes. What does that mean? Do I or don't I have diabetes?

DEAR READER: A diagnosis of prediabetes means that your blood sugar levels are elevated beyond the normal range, but are not yet high enough to be considered Type 2 diabetes. And the key word here is "yet." Prediabetes is a clear warning sign by the body that, without certain lifestyle changes, you run the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Sometimes also referred to as adult-onset diabetes, Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body loses the ability to respond to insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas. Insulin's job is to move glucose from the blood into the cells, where it is used for energy.